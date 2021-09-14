Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

