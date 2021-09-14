EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $17.83 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $17.83 million and approximately $4,759.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.00942145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,314,604,352 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

