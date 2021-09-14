Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EURMF remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EURMF. Cheuvreux upgraded Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lowered Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

