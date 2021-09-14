Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Everbridge by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Everbridge by 23.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average is $134.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

