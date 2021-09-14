Everipedia Price Hits $0.0165 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Everipedia has a market cap of $165.42 million and approximately $28.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00123582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00174288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,207.84 or 0.99848039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.18 or 0.07169660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00903369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,395,545 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

