Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.