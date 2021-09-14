Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

EVGN has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 112.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evogene by 250.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.