Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

EPM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,362. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

