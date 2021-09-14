ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. ExlService posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 115,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.97.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

