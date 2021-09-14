Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 340 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

