Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $194.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.