Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,658 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 435,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

