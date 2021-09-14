Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,595,000 after acquiring an additional 441,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,708,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 483,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

