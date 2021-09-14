Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $377.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

