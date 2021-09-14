FansTime (FTI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,539.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $258,539.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00142538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00820010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043553 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.