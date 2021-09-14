Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $30.99 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.