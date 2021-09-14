FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FFBW remained flat at $$11.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 12,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583. FFBW has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FFBW by 352.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FFBW by 24.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FFBW by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FFBW in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

