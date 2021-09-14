FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of FFW stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. FFW has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

