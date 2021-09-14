Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.01. Fidelity Magellan ETF shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 47,377 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

