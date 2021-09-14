Financial Contrast: Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.62 $137.70 million $1.67 25.03 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%.

Profitability

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

