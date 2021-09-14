Financial Contrast: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.34 $130.61 million $0.58 82.62 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

