Financial Contrast: The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) versus Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

The RealReal has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of The RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of The RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The RealReal and Aiadvertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal $298.27 million 4.06 -$175.83 million ($1.98) -6.67 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.71 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The RealReal.

Profitability

This table compares The RealReal and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal -60.88% -105.14% -29.15% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The RealReal and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal 0 5 7 0 2.58 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $28.18, suggesting a potential upside of 113.34%. Given The RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Summary

The RealReal beats Aiadvertising on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

