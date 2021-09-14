Financial Survey: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.30 -$43.16 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

