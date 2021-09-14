Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Finch Therapeutics Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

