FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Sells 2,924,429 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) insider Michael Kelly sold 2,924,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.07), for a total transaction of A$12,575,044.70 ($8,982,174.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

FINEOS Company Profile

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a module-based core system solution that is designed and delivered through the cloud as a Software-as-a-Service solution.

