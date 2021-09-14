First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Financial Comparison

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.61 $81.48 million $2.59 15.59 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.95 $16.98 million $1.97 14.04

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 32.57% 11.75% 1.38% First Business Financial Services 22.83% 13.45% 1.06%

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.