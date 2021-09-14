First Bank & Trust Acquires 184 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

