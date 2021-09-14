First Bank & Trust Has $118,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

