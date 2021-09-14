First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

