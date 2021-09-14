First Bank & Trust Purchases 288 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.