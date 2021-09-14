First Bank & Trust Sells 50 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.95.

MOH stock opened at $262.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

