First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 457,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.