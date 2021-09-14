First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GVA opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

