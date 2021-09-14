First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

