First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $156,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $857.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.