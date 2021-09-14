First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $225,000 Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 78.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 369,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGP. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

