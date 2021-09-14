First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 262.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.