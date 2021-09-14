First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $241,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Encompass Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

