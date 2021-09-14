First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

