First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average of $214.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.