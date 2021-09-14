First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,307 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESGC opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Eros STX Global Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

