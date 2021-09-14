First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Update

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a growth of 32,083.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,835. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

