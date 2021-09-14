FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of FCFS opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstCash by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in FirstCash by 98,822.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

