FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

