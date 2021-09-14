Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $87.36 million and $23.00 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

