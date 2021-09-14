Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £164 ($214.27).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up GBX 78.55 ($1.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £145.75 ($190.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is £141.06. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £25.56 billion and a PE ratio of -345.43.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

