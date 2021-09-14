FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

