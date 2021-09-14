Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,257. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

