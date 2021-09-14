Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 336,329 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $100,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.