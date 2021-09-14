Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

